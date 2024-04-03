Only 60% of 17 million workforce covered by EPF

PETALING JAYA: Only 60 per cent of the 17 million workforce in Malaysia are covered by EPF, said EPF CEO Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn.

Zulqarnain said that this figure was worrying and low when compared to the global average of 68 per cent, as reported by Astro Awani.

“The majority of the workforce that are not protected are not protected are those in the informal sector, including freelancers and those who are self-employed like gig workers,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that the 4.1 million workers who worked in the informal sector consisted of three million self-employed workers, 582,000 were business owners while the remaining 494,000 were unpaid family workers.

Based on the observation of the drastic upward trend in the gig sector, he expects the workforce in the informal sector to 33 per cent by the year 2040, in comparison to the current 26 per cent.

Meanwhile, the workforce in the formal sector is expected to drop to 37 per cent from the current 42 per cent in the next 16 years.

Zulqarnain also explained that the situation has sparked a concern as Malaysia is expected to become an aged nation by 2043 and a super aged nation by 2057.

“The birth rate dipping by 1.6 per cent in 2023, would see Malaysia become an aged nation a lot faster. By 2043, about 14.9 per cent of the population, or 39.9 million would be aged 60 and above, while the birth rate would drop to 6.6 million.”

At the current trajectory, Malaysia was ageing at a faster rate than developed countries such as the UK, France and Australia, stated Zulqarnain.

This situation, he said, would require the government to prepare the infrastructure, services and jobs to support this phenomena.

