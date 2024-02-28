Op Gegar: JTKSM opens 106 investigation papers against employers

SEREMBAN: The Peninsular Malaysia Labour Department (JTKSM) opened 106 investigation papers on 64 companies inspected in the Mega Integrated Operation (Op Gegar) for two days since yesterday throughout the peninsula and Labuan.

Its director-general Kamal Pardi said it involved various offences under the Employment Act 1955, the Employees’ Minimum Standards of Housing, Accommodation and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446) as well as the Minimum Wage Order under the National Wage Consultation Council Act 2011.

He said all the employers were from various sectors including manufacturing, plantation and construction involving nearly 4,000 foreign and local workers with about three premises inspected in each state during that period.

“We found that the employer has not really complied with the relevant act. we carry out intelligence to determine that this employer does not pay attention to this matter, there are indeed many (employers) who comply, that’s why we want companies that do not provide comfortable accommodation (for employees) to set the example of a good employer.

“Employers must provide conducive accommodation for workers, whether foreign or local, and they must obtain the approval of the Accommodation Certificate from JTK and the local authority (PBT),“ he said.

He told reporters after participating in an operation at the workers’ quarters of a factory which was also attended by the state Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Climate Change, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan here today.

In the meantime, Kamal also reminded employers to take care of the welfare of their respective employees, including providing perfect basic needs such as beds, mattresses and cupboards in addition to not accommodating too many employees in one dormitory room.

He said if employers feel that the accommodation provided is not conducive, they can accommodate workers in Centralised Worker’s Quarters (CLQ) for a fee of RM250 per person thus ensuring the comfort of workers.

“The act also allows workers to be charged RM100, so the employer only needs to add RM150... workers need enough rest, then productivity can be increased, there has to be a win-win situation, productive workers will generate profit for the company,“ he said, adding that about 1,000 CLQ have approved in the country.

Earlier, in today’s operation, Kamal said his investigation found that the facilities provided for more than 160 foreigners in the hostel did not comply with Act 446 and the accomodation was found to have not yet received any approval from JTK.

“We see that the situation is quite poor, it is not organised with an unpleasant smell and the bed is littered even though there is a bed but the situation is not conducive, this is what we emphasize in Act 446,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Veerapan said employers in Negeri Sembilan have been given three months from today to move workers who are occupying illegal accommodation to 25 CLQs throughout the state, in addition to asking local authorities to continue enforcement and take appropriate action.

He explained that the CLQ can accommodate a capacity of 8,349 workers with the latest JTKNS records finding that there are still 3,751 vacancies in the concerned centre.

“This means that employers have no reason not to place the workers they hire in accommodation that has been given the certificate to ensure their comfort,“ he said.​ -Bernama