Op Kutip: 238 immigrants nabbed in Kota Bharu

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Immigration Department arrested 238 immigrants in operations dubbed ‘Op Kutip’, conducted around Kota Bharu, today.

State Immigration deputy director (Management), Nik Akhtarulhaq Nik Abdul Rahman, said that the operations also involved the cooperation of the police, the National Registration Department and the Kota Bharu Municipal Council, starting at 10 am.

He said that the majority of those detained were from Myanmar, with 122 people - 115 men, three women and four children.

“Also arrested are from Bangladesh (76), Indonesia (15), Nepal (13), Thailand (six), Pakistan (three) and India (three).

“All detained are believed to have committed various offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, in KUALA TERENGGANU, 30 immigrants from Bangladesh were arrested for various offences, including overstaying, having no valid identification documents and violating the rules of issued passes.

Terengganu Immigration Department director, Azhar Abdul Hamid, said that those detained were part of 220 from Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Pakistan, Indonesia, India and Cambodia, inspected under the Op Tapis operation, carried out at the Kuala Terengganu City Council (MBKT) Bus Terminal.

“Some travelled as far as 70 kilometres by bus from Jambu Bongkok to Kuala Terengganu, to buy necessities and take advantage of the holidays to go sightseeing.

“When detained, some were carrying televisions, fans and raw materials such as meat, fish and others,“ he said at a press conference after the operation.

Azhar said that the operation was carried out after the department received complaints from members of the public, who were uncomfortable with the presence of a large number of foreigners, especially on weekends.

“However, most of the foreigners who are inspected have valid documents or permits,” he said. -Bernama