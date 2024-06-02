Op Tapis Khas: 601 individuals arrested in Perak

IPOH: A total of 601 individuals including 23 foreign nationals were arrested in Op Tapis Khas which was conducted simultaneously in Perak recently.

State police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the arrests involved 578 men and 23 women, aged 17 to 65. during the three-day operation that began on Jan 29.

He said an enforcement team from the Perak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) raided 28 drug dens in Felda, Felcra, Poor People’s Housing Programme (PPRT) and People’s Housing Programme (PPR) areas as well as fishing piers and other random locations.

“We arrested 57 individuals for offences under drug trafficking and 147 people (drug possession) whereas 397 drug addicts were investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (ADB) 1952,“ he said in a statement today.

“Out of the total arrests, 12 people were arrested under Section 3(1) of the ADB (Special Preventive Measures) 1985 and 16 individuals categorised as wanted persons were also arrested while 25 individuals were identified as hardcore drug addicts and action will be taken against them under Section 39C of the same act.”

According to Mohd Yusri, several types of drugs, estimated to be worth RM253,471.3, were confiscated.

“All confiscated drugs included 745 gram (g) heroin base; 1, 498.92g heroin; 745.19g types of syabu; ganja (55.54g); ketamine (14.90g) ; Eramin 5 (150.80g); ecstasy (3.90g); ecstasy powder (52.80g); caffeine (19, 375g) and 62.25 litres of ketum juice

“In addition to that, JSJN Perak also seized six cars, 10 motorcycles, jewellery and cash, with a total value of RM282,622,“ the statement added. -Bernama