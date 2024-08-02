Orang Asli in Pos Balar without internet connection since Jan 19

GUA MUSANG: The Orang Asli community of Pos Balar still cannot connect with the outside world due to the lack of internet access and telephone network coverage for almost a month.

Pos Balar Village Security Development Committee (JPKKOA) chairman, Hanan Anjang, 37, claimed that the generator supplying power to the telecommunications tower caught fire at 6.45 am on Jan 19.

He said the telecommunications tower fire incident has made it difficult for more than 1,000 residents in the area to connect.

“For three weeks now, we have not been able to communicate with the outside community. Initially, we thought the generator ran out of fuel because the contractor could not enter Pos Balar due to impassable roads during the rainy season.

“However, upon inspection, it was found that a part of the generator caught fire. So, until now, it has been quite difficult for us to connect and report in case of emergencies,“ he said when met by reporters at Pos Balar today.

A resident of Seria Along, 48, said that because of the telecommunications problem, he has been unable to make video calls with his daughter who works in Bandar Gua Musang to inquire about her well-being.

“If any of us is facing a crisis, no one will know, and other residents cannot report to the village chief about important matters.

“I hope this damage can be repaired soon for our convenience,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in Kelantan said they have taken note of the complaint and further investigations will be conducted promptly. -Bernama