Over 200 delegates from 23 countries to attend Post-War Gaza Rebuilding Programme

SUNGAI PETANI: More than 200 delegates from 23 countries will participate in the International Post-War Gaza Rebuilding Programme to discuss the direction of post-war reconstruction in the Gaza Strip.

Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisation (MAPIM) president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid said the three-day programme scheduled to start this Saturday (Feb 10) in Shah Alam, Selangor will be attended by representatives from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and embassies.

He said representatives from Russia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Pakistan, Indonesia, Lebanon, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia and Middle Eastern countries have confirmed their participation.

“The delegates will hear the latest information about what is happening in Gaza and what is the main priority for aid. They will discuss how to rebuild Gaza.

“After this conference, we will determine which country wants to focus on health, infrastructure and education. We also want to coordinate with the Gaza authorities and join other international bodies,“ he told reporters here today.

Mohd Azmi said the initiative had been communicated to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

“They strongly agreed for Malaysia to be the leader in planning how to help Palestine after the war,“ he said.

He said a total of US$10 billion (about RM47.6 billion) was needed for the infrastructure development.

Mohd Azmi also expressed hope that the people of this country would continue to donate to help the redevelopment of Gaza.

He said a total of 26,737 people, including 11,000 children, had been killed in Gaza since the war broke out on Oct 7 last year.–Bernama