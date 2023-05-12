Over 600 programmes held to foster unity among Malaysians - Aaron

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Unity Ministry has organised over 600 programmes in an effort to foster the spirit of unity among the people, Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said.

“As of November, the ministry has organised over 600 programmes, and currently, we are collaborating with other agencies such as the National Museum Department and the National Library to enhance these programmes further,” he said.

He made this remark when appearing as a guest on RTM’s Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme in conjunction with the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme today.

Among the programmes held were Semarak Kenegaraan, Semarak Perpaduan and Komuniti Rahmah, which aimed at promoting unity, he added.

Aaron said the ministry places a strong emphasis on the aspects of welfare and culture in line with the Malaysia MADANI concept mooted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Regarding the Neighbourhood Watch Areas (KRT), he noted it as one of the ministry’s main machinery, with over 800 KRTs nationwide.

He said the ministry also intends to make KRT more progressive by engaging them in economic activities.

KRT also focuses on eight initiatives, namely community safety, lifelong education, economy and livelihood, creativity, environment, leadership, quality of life as well as heritage and culture.–Bernama