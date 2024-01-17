Over RM18 mln in compounds issued to contain dengue fever

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 36,426 compounds amounting to over RM18 million were issued last year as a result of enforcement action under the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act (APSPP) 1975 for the prevention and control of dengue fever.

Health director-general, Datuk Dr. Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan, said that during the same period, 4,264 cases were registered for court action, with 911 cases convicted, resulting in fines totaling RM2,349,950.

“For December alone, a total of 2,470 compounds amounting to RM1.2 million were issued, with an average of RM500 per compound. A total of 426 cases were also registered for court action, and 48 cases were convicted in court with fines totaling RM188,550,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, through the enforcement of the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004 (PPKHT), a total of 112,455 summonses were issued last year following checks on 246,982 premises.

A total of 63,039 compounds were issued, with a value exceeding RM16 million, he said.

Dr. Muhammad Radzi informed that through enforcement action under the Food Act 1983, a total of 104,925 food premises were inspected, with 2,242 of them ordered to temporarily close.

“The temporary closure of food premises enforced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983 is a measure to ensure the cleanliness of premises and the food served,“ he said.

He added that the ministry was always striving to improve the quality of services for the well-being of the people in the country, including taking health enforcement action to safeguard public health.–Bernama