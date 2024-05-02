Over RM35m in BAP aid distributed in Pahang

KUANTAN: Over RM35 million from the 2024 Bantuan Awal Persekolahan (BAP) cash assistance has been distributed to 233,860 students in 379 schools in Pahang.

State Agriculture, Basic Industry, Biotechnology, and Education Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Soffi Abd Razak said the RM150 early aid for each student was distributed regardless of income groups B40, M40, or T20.

“The federal government through the Ministry of Education distributes this BAP to all students in Pahang regardless of groups.

“It demonstrates the government’s concern in empowering the national education agenda, viewing students as essential human resources in the country’s future development,” he said when met by reporters after the presentation ceremony of BAP 2024 cheques for Pahang at the Education Department here today.

Mohd Soffi said the aid distribution was expedited because of the understanding of how important the money is for the use of students, except for first graders who will receive it when their schooling session begins.

“We do not want to delay the distribution because it aligns with the objective of alleviating the burden on families regarding education matters, namely before the schooling session begins,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Soffi said the Pahang government has also provided financial aid of RM100 each to Form Five and Six students who will be facing exams.

He said in 2022, the Pahang government also allocated a total of RM811,000 for Form Five and Six students who excelled, with each receiving RM1,000.

“The reward is not given for the first time, and the recipients are not only students but also teachers and school personnel,” he said. -Bernama