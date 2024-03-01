Pahang APM reminds public to avoid beach activities

KUANTAN: The Pahang Civil Defence Force (APM) has reminded the public to refrain from carrying out beach activities although weather conditions have improved in several locations in the state.

Its director, Colonel (PA) Che Adam A Rahman said Pahang is still experiencing changing weather conditions during this Northeast Monsoon phase and reminded the public to always be on the alert.

“We want to remind visitors or members of the public not to play by the beach as some are taking advantage of the better weather conditions to go surfing and so on.

“We want to remind them not to do this as the sea is still rough. Although they may be professionals, we fear that something untoward might occur,” he told reporters here today.

He added that the APM beach rescue team is still on duty to monitor the safety of visitors at the designated locations and the red flag warning was also still in effect.–Bernama