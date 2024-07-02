Pahang firefighters save over RM228m worth of property

KUANTAN: Over RM228 million worth of property was saved from fires last year compared to about RM453 million in 2022 in Pahang, said Pahang Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Dr Wan Mohammad Zaidi Wan Isa (pix).

As for losses due to fires, he said the figure showed an increase of more than RM51.2 million in 2023 while it was estimated at RM35.8 million the previous year.

He said last year a total of 1,756 emergency calls related to fires were received and structure fires recorded a total of 185 cases in addition to 260 vehicle fires and 720 open fires.

“House fires have been identified as being due to electrical wiring, however, house fires in Pahang were fewer compared to vehicles involved in fires,“ he said after launching the Op Selamat, held in conjunction with Chinese New Year 2024, here today.

Elaborating further, he said the number of deaths due to house fires increased last year to eight cases compared to five in 2022.

In addition, the fire department also received information related to 417 road accidents with a total of 91 deaths in 2023 whereas there were 453 cases in the previous year with 108 deaths recorded.

A total of 21 cases of drowning were received with 16 deaths recorded last year, he said.

In the same period, 40 premises of tahfiz centres and ‘sekolah pondok’ (religious schools) were inspected, and advisory services were provided to improve the level of security.

Meanwhile, he said his team carried out inspections to eliminate fire hazards in premises that were the focus of the public as a preventive measure, with 1,672 inspections to eliminate fire hazards being carried out throughout 2023.

For operations during this festive season, he added that there will be fire engine patrols stationed at several locations on the East Coast Expressway 1, namely in the rest and service (R&R) areas at Genting Sempah, Temerloh and Gambang to speed up rescue operations. -Bernama