Pakistani man held for attempting to bribe policeman

KOTA BHARU: A Pakistani man was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), after trying to bribe a police officer when stopped at a roadblock in Tumpat, here, early this morning.

According to a source, the man, in his 30s, was arrested at 1.20 am today while driving a van with a fellow countryman.

“When stopped at the roadblock, the man tried to bribe the police officer on duty with RM200 as an inducement not to take legal action.

“The man failed to produce a valid Goods Driving Licence (GDL) and misused his travel pass,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Kelantan MACC director, Rosli Husain, when contacted, confirmed the arrest.

He said that the case is being investigated under Section 17 (b) of the MACC Act 2009.

According to him, the Kota Bharu Magistrate’s Court today allowed the man to be remanded for six days for the state MACC to conduct further investigations,“ he said. -Bernama