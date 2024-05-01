Palestine solidarity picket: Police record statements from 13 individuals

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have completed recording the statements of 13 individuals in connection with the organisation of the 'Kepung Demi Palestin' picket which was held near the United States (US) Embassy last week.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said the individuals were interviewed at Wangsa Maju police headquarters (IPD) this morning to facilitate the investigation under Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

“Several other individuals will also be called to assist in the investigation,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

Former Batu Member of Parliament Chua Tian Chang, known as Tian Chua, who is also part of the Palestine Solidarity Secretariat, gave his statement at 10.30 am.

Statements were also recorded from MCA Youth deputy chief Mike Chong Yew Chuan; MUDA secretary-general Amir Hariri Abd Hadi; lawyer Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan; Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Youth leader Mohd Hasbie Muda; Sejagat president Syed Sheikh Al-Attas Syed Hassan, and social activist Hishamuddin Rais.

Tian Chua said the secretariat fully cooperated with the police and answered all questions related to the six-day picket which started on Dec 26.

“I believe our action was perfectly legal and protected under the law. It is up to the police to conclude, if they think otherwise.

“They (police) are still collecting evidence as to whether it is against the law or not. It is too early to say,“ he said at a press conference after giving his statement at the Wangsa Maju IPD today.

The picket was an initiative by Malaysians concerned with the ongoing crisis in Gaza, which has so far killed approximately 21,822 Palestinians as of Dec 31, as well as a sign for peace.

It symbolised the siege on Gaza and demanded an immediate ceasefire and halt to the killing of Palestinians.

The gathering brought together 48 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) comprised of community, youth, and student bodies as well as a diverse spectrum of political groups. -Bernama