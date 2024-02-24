Pantai Batu Buruk seabed crater graphics inaccurate, confusing - Expert

KUALA NERUS: The seabed crater graphics which went viral on social media following a recent drowning case at Pantai Batu Buruk, are inaccurate and different from the actual situation.

A lecturer at the Institute of Oceanography and Environment (INOS) of Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT), Dr Effi Helmy Ariffin, said that what occurred on the coast was the existence of several parts of the deep seabed, affected by several factors such as waves, currents and tidal phenomena.

He said that the situation was different from the seabed crater, which was created due to various processes including impact from space, volcanic activity, collapses and mudflows from the seabed.

The deep seabed can occur in any area when there are sandbars which are submerged or partially exposed, formed by waves and currents near the coast, he said.

“The formation of sandbars also varies in terms of size, from a few centimetres to as high as six metres. They are formed during coastal erosion, which carries sand into the sea until storm sandbars are formed.

“In Pantai Batu Buruk there are areas where sandbars are formed, and also areas without sandbars, which are deeper areas,” he said when contacted recently.

Effi said that this caused confusion in identifying deep seabed areas from seabed craters.

He added that there is no denying that seabed craters can be formed by strong currents, but such a phenomenon rarely happens in Malaysia as the temperature of seawater and air is not too different, which can form whirlpools such as tornadoes on land.

“The deep seabed area can be clearly seen at low tide by viewing it from above.

“However, the seabed will return to its original condition once the monsoon season ends, when the sea water begins to be calmer,” he said.

In the meantime, Effi said that water safety education among the public needs to be emphasised, and not just putting up warning signage around the beach area.

Citing the recent case of drowning at Pantai Batu Buruk, he said that public exposure to the knowledge of rip current formation is crucial as it has claimed many lives.

“The knowledge of safety in the water is highly emphasised overseas, such as the situation when facing a current.

“Marine science and water safety need to be nurtured from the school level so that students can learn about the dynamic process of coastal areas, and determine whether the beach is suitable for bathing or other activities,” he said.

On Feb 19, a man from Kuala Lumpur, who was on holiday with his family, was found drowned, after being swept away by strong currents.

Following the tragedy, various graphics and comments linking the incident to the seabed crater went viral on social media. - Bernama