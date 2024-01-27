Parliament to use eHantar system from tomorrow - Johari

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Parliament will implement the eHantar system starting tomorrow as one of the efforts to digitalise affairs of the House as well as improve the quality of debates by its members.

The matter was informed by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul to members of the House who were in Parliament today.

With the implementation of the eHantar, he said, questions for oral and written answers, Ministers’ Question Time (MQT), as well as Special Chamber motions under Rule 17 of the Standing Order can be sent through the system.

He urged members of the House to take full advantage of the system with the First Meeting of the Third Sessions of Parliament to commence on February 26.

Johari said the Malaysian Parliament website will also be improved so that Members of Parliament (MPs), as well as the general public, can access more features, as well as the Hansard system to allow users to search data from Hansard more easily.

“The Dewan Rakyat Public Gallery will also be upgraded to provide a better experience for visitors,” he added.

He also told members of the Dewan Rakyat to make full use of the Malaysian Parliament’s Research facilities to obtain important data and information to boost the quality of their debate. - Bernama