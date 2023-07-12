Parliamentary Services Act: Comprehensive Cabinet memorandum to be tabled - Ramkarpal

KUALA LUMPUR: A more comprehensive Cabinet Memorandum will be tabled at the upcoming Cabinet meeting to facilitate the process of drafting the implementation papers for the reintroduction of the Parliamentary Services Act 1963 to the next stage, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Ramkarpal Singh (pix) said that based on feedback received, particularly from the Public Service Commission (SPA), there is a need for further research on the salary and pension aspects for officers under the Parliamentary service scheme.

Therefore, he said a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, involving the Public Service Department (JPA), Ministry of Finance, and the Legal Affairs Division, would be held soon to discuss the matters raised by SPA.

“From there, a more comprehensive Cabinet Memorandum will be prepared for presentation at the Cabinet meeting,“ he said when winding up debate on the Supply Bill 2024 for the ministry in the Upper House.

According to him, the Unity Government is indeed committed to enacting a new Parliamentary Services Act that covers aspects of administrative and financial autonomy, as well as the establishment of a Parliamentary service council.

The Parliamentary Services Act 1963 was introduced to allow the Dewan Rakyat to function as an independent body, managing its own affairs, selecting its staff, and controlling its expenditures. However, it was abolished in 1992. -Bernama