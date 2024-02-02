PETALING JAYA: In conjunction with the Putrajaya Open Day 2024, The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is offering up to 50 percent discount for selected traffic summonses.

This special discount is available from Feb 1 to Feb 4 at Dewan Seri Siantan, Kompleks Perbadanan Putrajaya.

Counters will be open from 9am to 4pm from Feb 1 to Feb 4.

However, do take note that the discount will not be applicable to all violations such as accidents, court-related offences, heavy vehicle violations, dangerous overtaking, emergency lane misuse, non-compoundable offences, red light violations, overtaking on double lines, and modified exhausts.