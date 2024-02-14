PDRM reviewing new personnel recruitment modules

IPOH: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) are reviewing their new officer and personnel recruitment module following several recent cases of police misconduct.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the existing recruitment process according to category and rank has set procedures and required physical and fitness checks.

“Recruits will attend a recruitment profiling system (SPiER) test conducted by the Home Ministry before being called up for an oral interview and after that, there will be security vetting,” he said at a media conference after officiating the close of the 2024 Internal Security and Public Order Department Mara Lasak Test at the General Operations Force Northern Brigade Base in Ulu Kinta here today.

The review will also involve religious modules for Muslims and moral modules for non-Muslims, he said, adding that a detailed study would be conducted before any changes are made to existing modules.

“If we want to tighten recruitment, we do have the necessary criteria,” he said as he welcomed suggestions from the Retired Senior Police Officers’ Association Of Malaysia (RESPA) that the modules be reviewed.

Local media had previously reported that RESPA president Datuk Meor Che Hussein suggested that the training modules for recruiting new officers and personnel should be improved with added focus on mental and spiritual strength, discipline and integrity.

In other developments, Razarudin said that senior police officer, DSP Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak, who was charged with the murder of secondary school student Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie, 17, here on Dec 5 has been interdicted along with three other traffic police personnel suspected of soliciting bribes from a foreign tourist couple recently.

He added that the police would not be tolerant with cases involving police discipline, including violations of the law and would take unbiased action. - Bernama