Penang aims to become global high-tech hub - Chow

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government aims to make the state a global high-tech hub to ensure it remains competitive internationally in the semiconductor sector.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said in addition to continuing to develop the electric and electronic (E&E) sector, especially the semiconductor industry, the state government is also focusing on developing the supply chain for front-end manufacturing equipment and encouraging research and development activities (R&D) and Design & Development (D&D.

“Penang is also committed to encouraging and helping more local companies get involved in the global value chain to move the value chain and strengthen the existing ecosystem.

“In addition, the government also encourages research and development, the use of technology and innovation, especially related to the digitalisation aspect because this is capable of changing the high value and sustainable industrial to generate jobs and income,“ he told the State Assembly today.

He was responding to an oral question from Lee Khai Loon (PH-Machang Bubuk) about the state government’s plan to ensure Penang remains competitive in semiconductor development at the international level.

Chow (PH-Padang Kota) also said that the Semiconductor Strategic Master Plan, pioneered by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), is being developed to provide a direction to the semiconductor industry.

This is to ensure the industry continues to develop into more value-added activities and the country remains a quality investment destination, he added.

To achieve this, he said, the state government has to play an important role, especially in facilitating the setting up of factories.