Penang Bridge to be closed temporarily on Dec 17 for marathon

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Bridge will be temporarily closed for the 2023 Penang Bridge International Marathon from 12.01 am until 10 am on Sunday (Dec 17).

PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS), in a statement, said the bridge will reopen and resume normal operations from 10 am on the same day after the marathon ends.

PLUS advised the public to use the Sultan Abdul Halim Muad’zam Shah Bridge (Second Penang Bridge) as an alternative and to comply with all signboards and instructions provided.

“Highway users can obtain the latest traffic information through the X @PLUSTrafik App, PLUS App, Chatbot PUTRI or electronic message signboards (VMS) at selected locations,“ it added.

Motorists can also contact PLUSLine at 1800-88-0000 for assistance in case of emergencies. - Bernama