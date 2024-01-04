Penang: Free unlimited ferry rides for PwDs from April 8

GEORGE TOWN: Persons with Disabilities (PwD) will enjoy unlimited free ferry rides between the Raja Tun Uda Base here and the Sultan Abdul Halim Shah Base in Butterworth starting April 8.

Penang Port Commission (SPPP) chairman Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin said the initiative is a collaboration between SPPP and Penang Port Sdn Bhd (PPSB).

“In the spirit of togetherness and not marginalising any particular group, starting from April 8, PwDs in all categories including pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists will enjoy free ferry rides.

“SPPP and PPSB have refined the mechanism for implementing this free fare and disabled inividuals must register at any terminal counter, either at the Sultan Abdul Halim Shah Base or the Raja Tun Uda Base,“ he told a media conference here, which PPSB chief executive officer V. Sasedharan also attended.

Yeoh said that to register, they must bring their identity card and the PwD card issued by the Social Welfare Department.

He hopes that the initiative can lighten the group’s transport burden and allow them to continue using the services.

In another development, Yeoh said the seasonal pass, which expired on December 31st last year, would be continued this year with a 30 per cent discount rate under all categories specifically for Malaysians, adding that registration for the pass can be done anytime. -Bernama