Penang Hotel hosts orphans to share Christmas cheer

BUTTERWORTH: The Light Hotel in Penang hosted 22 orphans as their special guests today in conjunction with the Christmas celebration.

Hotel manager, Mohd Hamidi Haron said it was a tradition they observed for every festival and also a part of their corporate social responsibility to share festive cheer with the underprivileged.

He said the Malay, Chinese, and Indian children were from three welfare homes in Seberang Perai.

“Such programmes are the best way for us to spread some happiness regardless of whichever festival as we live in a multi-racial society and are united as Malaysians.

“As a token of care, we also fulfilled their wishes by presenting them with gifts which included school uniforms, bags, shoes, and stationery,” he told Bernama.

Mohd Hamidi also described this year’s Christmas event as one of the most festive with the presence of multi-racial guests from all walks of life.

The event, which was held in the hotel lobby at noon, was made merrier by the rendition of Christmas carols by the Penang Inclusion Orchestra.

The children were also entertained by Santa Claus and Santarina who distributed candy. –Bernama