Penang Internet Exchange empowers residents, catalyst for innovation

GEORGE TOWN: The establishment of Penang Internet Exchange (PIX) is a digital tapestry that empowers the people and serves as a catalyst for innovation, economic growth, and infrastructure development in the state.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said the strategic localisation of internet traffic exchange within Penang is poised to reduce network latency for internet users and ensure a faster online experience for all Penangites.

“Before this, the exchange of data in the northern region takes place either in Kuala Lumpur or Johor. Now that there is PIX, the time taken for the exchange of data can be shortened.

“Latency is very important in the technology industry, therefore, I believe we can attract more investments from businesses if we are able to lower it further because they require excellent internet services,” he told a press conference after the launch of PIX here today.

Chow added that an important element of the Penang 2030 Vision is for the state to be able to harness and capture opportunities in the digital future as well as to extend its boundaries further and tap into the global value chain.

PIX is powered by internet exchange operator DE-CIX and is in collaboration with Digital Penang.

Also present was DE-CIX Malaysia Board of Management member, Wong Weng Yew who said this strategic collaboration aims to revolutionise the interconnectivity landscape in Penang and propel the region's digital capabilities to new heights through faster, more affordable, and more resilient internet connectivity.

“We plan to invest about RM20 million in the next 10 years to develop the infrastructure as well as to build the technical know-how here.

“We are putting in place an infrastructure that will benefit Penang in the years to come and we anticipate network performance of internet uses will drastically improve in the years to come,” he added.

Earlier in his officiating speech, Digital Minister, Gobind Singh Deo said the establishment of the internet exchange here aligns perfectly with the federal government's national agenda to be digitally connected and be at the forefront of the digital revolution.

He added that according to recent studies, Southeast Asia is experiencing exponential growth in digital adoption with an estimated 350 million Internet users, therefore, this surge in connectivity has a direct impact on economic development.

“PIX's role as a catalyst for economic growth is particularly significant in this context. The strategic localisation of Internet traffic is poised to attract investments and stimulate technology growth, positioning Penang as a key player in the regional digital landscape,” he added. -Bernama