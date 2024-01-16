Penang Island City Council (MBPP) cleaned up 1.4 tons of rubbish from a two-storey house in Penang recently.

The clean up operation was done alongside the North-East District Health Office and the Royal Malaysia Police.

MBPP posted the incident up on their Facebook page on 16 Jan and according to the post, the council had issued a notice to the premise owner on Dec 29 2023. However, no action was taken by the owner of the premise to clean up his home.

According to MBPP, they inspected potential mosquito breeding containers and found ‘massive breeding’ which is many larvae breeding in buckets.

The post also explained that appropriate enforcement action is being considered because the owner did not comply with the notice despite being informed twice and this led the home to become a breeding ground for larvae that can lead to the spread of dengue.

Three lorries had to be used for the cleanup and it was estimated that 1.4 tons of scrap and rubbish were successfully collected.