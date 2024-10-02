Penang JPJ issues 143 summonses in 'Ops Khas Motosikal'

BUTTERWORTH: The Penang Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued 143 summonses for various offences in an integrated operation dubbed the ‘Ops Khas Motosikal’, in conjunction with the festive period, at the Sungai Dua Toll Plaza, northbound, yesterday.

It said that in the operation, conducted in collaboration with the state Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) and the state's Department of Environment (DOE), three motorcycles were impounded.

“A total of 143 notices of summons were issued for various offences, including displaying the registration number of other vehicles; riding without a valid licence; expired Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM) and no insurance cover; displaying the registration number that did not conform to the specifications and modifying motorcycles without permission,” it said in a statement.

“Apart from three motorcycles impounded by JPJ, a total of 23 summonses were issued by JSPT and 18 notices issued by DOE, in a four-hour operation starting at 3 pm,” it said.

Meanwhile, in another development, Barat Daya district police chief, Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal, said that police issued a total of 67 summonses for various traffic offences in the operation under the ‘Ops Samseng Jalanan’, which was carried out early this morning.

He said during the operation, conducted in Bayan Lepas, from 12.30 am to 4 am today, police also impounded a motorcycle under Section 64 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. -Bernama