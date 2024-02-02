Penang to host IAA World Congress in March

GEORGE TOWN: Penang has been selected to host the 45th International Advertising Association (IAA) World Congress from March 6 to 8 this year.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said the congress, themed ‘Brand Recode: Better World Better Life’, is the first to be held in Southeast Asia.

It is expected to attract more than 1,000 participants from throughout the world and generate an economic impact of RM5.836 million for the state, he said.

“As a state known as the ‘Silicon Valley of the East’, Penang's selection as host and co-organiser of the historic event is most significant and appropriate to display its potential and attract investments, in line with the Penang 2030 mission.

“Our strategic adaptation is aimed at establishing a more resilient and dynamic landscape, promoting innovation, and creating jobs and sustainable development,” he told a press conference on the IAA World Congress, which was also attended by Malaysia IAA president and congress chairman John D Chacko.

Chow said the congress would be a platform for gathering views, including through panel discussions, on issues related to brands and business, including marketing, artificial intelligence and the technology landscape.

“Therefore, we encourage local businesses, brands and organisations in various industries like manufacturing, healthcare, finance, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, real estate and others to join the congress. It will be a gathering of the global community which can help to expand various industries in the state,” he said.

John said the congress would get the cooperation of global entities like Google, Meta, Petal Ads, BBC News, Media Prima, Celcomdigit and iFlytek.

This cooperation was expected to bring the congress to a new level, apart from attracting more observers and wider media coverage, he said. -Bernama