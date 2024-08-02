Perak MB: No specific politician, professional quotas when appointing local council members

IPOH: The state government has no plans to set quotas between politicians and professionals in the appointment of council members of local authorities (PBT) in Perak.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix) said justifying the terms politicians and professionals is somewhat subjective.

“It is not easy to set a quota as there are some politicians who also come from among the professional group. So we will not set any (quota),” he said after his address at a gathering with the staff of the Community Development Department (KEMAS) here today.

On Feb 5, Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, ordered that half of members of the Royal Klang City Council (MBDK) consist of professionals to ensure there are enough experts to develop the city.

Separately, Saarani said the KEMAS Pre-Tahfiz Programme involving 410 KEMAS kindergartens throughout Perak is expected to benefit 8,251 young hufaz (Quran memorisers) towards 2026.

He said the programme, which started in early January, is seen as able to provide added value and strengthen the understanding of Islam and the Quran for children as young as four.

“Regardless, I truly hope it is not just about the numbers but more amazing when we are able to realise it,“ he said.

On Nov 9, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the Rural and Regional Development Ministry will implement the Pre-Tahfiz Kindergarten programme in 10,843 KEMAS kindergartens to empower children with Quran knowledge.

He further said that the existing curriculum will be strengthened and integrated with knowledge of faith, worship, prayers and religious teachings for children aged between 4 and 6 years old who study at these kindergartens. -Bernama