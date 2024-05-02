Perak police chief: Two more Bidor detainees nabbed, 56 recaptured as of 2pm

TAPAH: Two illegal immigrants who escaped from the Bidor Immigration Depot were captured while walking in the Felda Sungai Klah oil palm plantation in Sungkai here this afternoon, making a total of 56 escapees re-arrested as of 2pm this afternoon.

Perak police chief Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri told Bernama that the two Rohingya male detainees, aged 18 and 23, were detained by the Sungkai task force and police patrols.

The two detainees were taken to the lock-up of the Sungkai police station and the Tapah police headquarters for investigation before being handed over to the Immigration Department.

On Thursday, 131 illegal immigrants broke out from the men’s block of the Bidor Depot at about 9.50pm, and two of them have died in road accidents.

Meanwhile, 73 illegal immigrants are still at large but Mohd Yusri said police believed they were largely still around Tapah and Bidor based on investigation of the recaptured detainees. -Bernama