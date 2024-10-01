Perak records RM62.4m surplus income last year

IPOH: The state government recorded an income surplus of RM62.4 million last year compared to RM29.6 million recorded in 2022.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix) said it was the highest amount recorded in the state’s history, and various key factors contributed to this increase, including a surge in tax revenue.

“At one point, we went through a dark episode, recording a deficit of RM78.01 million in 2020 and a deficit of RM6.59 million in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, we have been able to recover to record a surplus for two consecutive years in 2022 and 2023. This means we can collect and manage expenditures well,” he said.

Saarani said this at a media conference after his New Year 2024 address and Executive Talk at Casuarina Hotel in Meru, here today, which was attended by some 700 civil servants.

Saarani said the state’s financial performance also demonstrated commendable strengthening, recording a total of RM1.21 billion throughout the past year.

In another development, he said the state government is ready to replace the existing grass at the Perak Stadium with Zeon Zoysia grass if a grant is provided by the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS).

He said the offer is not only attractive but also capable of saving maintenance costs and upgrading the stadium, which is currently under the jurisdiction of the Ipoh City Council (MBI).

“I have no issues with that (changing the grass) because it is not tied to any policy except for football development,” he said.

On Jan 9, KBS offered a grant of RM500,000 to all states to upgrade football field infrastructure at all stadiums involved in the Malaysia League. -Bernama