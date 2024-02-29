Perak to send 50 youths for sklls training in China

IPOH: The Perak State Government will send 50 youths to China to participate in short and long-term skills training as an initial step in developing human capital to boost the potential of a highly skilled workforce.

Perak Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman, Khairudin Abu Hanipah said the cooperation is an offer by the industry and the Chinese Government under the ‘Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)’ which will be driven by Tang International Education Group in collaboration with the National Organisation of Skilled Workers. otherwise known as Skilled Youth.

“This is expected to meet the needs of the domestic market and also complement the world market,“ he said during a question and answer session at the Perak State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

He was replying a question by Dr. Abdul Aziz Bari (PH-Tebing Tinggi) who wants to know if the state government has a cooperation programme with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd (Geely) besides providing a site in Tanjung Malim for holding an ‘apprenticeship’ programme for students of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme and other related fields.

Khairudin (BN-Belanja) said the proposal by Geely, a leading Chinese vehicle company, to build a university in Tanjung Malim is expected to have a big impact, especially in the global automotive industry with an emphasis on new systems and technologies.

“In addition to having a significant impact on economic growth, the proposed construction of the university will also open job opportunities at various levels of society, especially the youth.

“Therefore, the state government through the implementing agency of the Perak Children’s Aspiration Centre (PASAK) also ensures continuous efforts in accommodating the need for skilled labour especially for the planning and implementation of investment projects in the Tanjung Malim High Technology Automotive Valley (AHTV),“ he said.

He said the state government implemented a number of initiatives to support the AHTV project in Tanjung Malim with the establishment of the Southern Region Employment Committee which is made up of the Tanjung Malim District Council, the District Education Office, Proton, vendors, skills institutions that offer courses in the automotive field and the Social Security Organisation (Socso) ).

He said the committee functions as a facilitator in identifying the needs and demands between the industry and training institutions in detail related to the scope of employment, skill requirements and manpower requirements for the short, medium and long term.

Besides, short-term industrial modular courses are also implemented in Muallim and Batang Padang districts to increase employment participation in the automotive field and they would be channeled to the industry involving 32 public and private skill institutions in Perak for matching sessions with final year students majoring in automotive and technical to be distributed to industry.

According to him, there were strategic visits to Proton and vendors in cooperation with the exchange of expertise between training institutions as well as industrial training offers to students in the automotive field.

“As an initial move, the Sultan Azlan Shah Behrang Polytechnic will be turned into an automotive training hub with a partnership of teaching staff from institutions and industry to design more detailed training courses based on machines, technology, standard operating procedures (SOP) and industry requirements,“ he said.

The Perak government has reportedly received a proposal from Geely to build a university in Tanjung Malim involving an investment worth RM32 billion which will be allocated through AHTV.​ - Bernama