Perhilitan confirms tiger presence in Kampung Ulu Kuang

IPOH: The Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) of Perak has confirmed receiving complaints of tiger attacks in Kampung Ulu Kuang, Chemor recently.

Its director, Yusoff Shariff said their investigation at the location yesterday found that it was true that the residents’ cattle had been attacked by the tiger.

“We suspect that it is the same tiger that was detected in the area early last year,” he said when contacted by Bernama today, adding that they have installed special traps and will conduct patrol in the area periodically.

He also advised the residents to place their cattle in the cow shed to avoid being attacked by tigers. - Bernama