Perhilitan recorded 151 arrests, RM32.3m seizures during digitally aided operation in 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: In 2023, the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) recorded a seizure value of RM32.3 million through their digitally aided Operasi Bersepadu Khazanah.

Perhilitan (Conservation) deputy director-general, Datuk Fakhrul Hatta Musa (pix), disclosed that the operation involved 109 cases resulting in 151 arrests, the destruction of 270 traps, and the detection of 578 hunting or encroachment activities.

“Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) or drones were employed to monitor land-use changes and prevent unauthorised encroachment within national parks, wildlife reserves, and wetland areas managed by the Department of Wildlife.

“The production of orthophoto images using drone technology, supported by image processing software and Geographic Information System (GIS) analysis, was also utilised to facilitate the planning and development of protected areas more effectively.

These advancements were highlighted by Datuk Fakhrul Hatta Musa during an exclusive interview on Bernama Radio’s “World Wildlife Day” programme today.

Fakhrul emphasised that managing extensive conservation areas becomes challenging when relying solely on conventional methods or ground patrolling to monitor land use activities and changes within the protected zones.

“The innovative use of digital technology will significantly improve the execution of wildlife conservation programmes, encompassing enforcement, research, communication, in-situ activities like wildlife tracking and inventory, and DNA analysis, thereby enhancing their overall effectiveness.”

Yesterday, in his message for World Wildlife Day, Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, shared that this year’s theme is “Connecting People and Planet: Exploring Digital Innovation in Wildlife Conservation.”

He underscored the crucial role of digital innovation and ongoing initiatives in safeguarding and preserving the country’s invaluable treasures of wild fauna and flora. -Bernama