Perhilitan to drive tiger sighted in Kenering back to its habitat

IPOH: The Perak Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan) confirmed receiving a report on a tiger sighting at Jalan Baling-Kuala Kangsar near Kampung Kuala Kenering, near Gerik.

State Perhilitan director, Yusof Shariff, said the report was received on Wednesday, and the department's Harimau Unit is keeping the location under close surveillance.

“It likely wandered into the surrounding area in search of food. Our team has taken the initial action to drive the tiger back into its habitat in the Papulut Forest Reserve close by,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Earlier, a video clip of a young man from Kampung Kuala Kenering, who came across a tiger on his way to a shop in the village, went viral on social media.

Yusof added that yesterday a special trap was laid at a location where the tiger possibly roamed.

“I urge the surrounding residents to be careful and not go outdoors unnecessarily at night.

“Tigers are active from dusk to dawn. So do not approach the forest area to avoid any untoward incidents,“ he said. -Bernama