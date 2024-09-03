Petronas issues scam alert on fake investment with unauthorised use of its name, CEO’s name

KUALA LUMPUR: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) said it has been made aware of another online investment scam that is currently circulating on WhatsApp involving the unauthorised use of the company’s name and logo, as well as the name of its president and group chief executive officer, Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz.

It said the message includes fake/spoofed news attributed to The Star with the headline “Special report: Petronas opens joint investment platform with government support!” and highlights a scheme that promises returns through weekly investments in government operations related to liquefied natural gas production.

In a statement warning about the scam, Petronas said the report also includes a fake video of Tengku Muhammad Taufik, with his image and voice manipulated using artificial intelligence software.

A police report has been lodged on the matter.

Meanwhile, Petronas’s management wishes to clarify and stress that there is no such investment platform from Petronas and would like to urge the public not to respond to this fake investment scheme. - Bernama