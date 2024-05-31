PFM partners GAFEMA, MACC to hold Anti-Corruption forum with creative Industry Players

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Film Producers Association (PFM) in collaboration with the Federation of Malaysian Film Associations (GAFEMA) and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will organise an Anti-Corruption Forum with National Creative Industry Players tomorrow.

PFM president Panchacharam Nalliah @ Pansha said the forum, the first in its series, will begin at 7.30 am at the National Film Development Corporation (FINAS) headquarters, near here.

He said that the forum aims to enhance understanding of MACC’s functions and jurisdiction within the film industry, particularly in managing grants and distribution of the Digital Content Fund (DKD).

“The forum targets management and administrative personnel in film production to raise awareness about the impact of corruption, especially concerning cronyism and networking relationships.

“We also hope to get the support of industry activists to be eyes and ears in channelling corruption-related information to the authorities. At the same time, we also want to instil the sense of responsibility among the community that fighting corruption is a shared responsibility,” he said in a statement today.

Pansha, who is also the GAFEMA president, said the forum will also formulate more focused action strategies involving law enforcement so as to have an impact on the community, especially in cases of leakage of government funds or public funds.