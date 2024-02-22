PHB brings cheer to orphans through Waves of Joy programme

PETALING JAYA: Pelaburan Hartanah Berhad (PHB) today brought cheer to 47 orphans from Rumah Amal Al-Firdaus through its Waves of Joy programme at Sunway Lagoon theme park here.

PHB Corporate Strategy Department general manager Muhammad Zikri Kamardin said the community programme was an extension of the company’s continuous efforts to support underprivileged children and other targeted communities as a whole.

“This community initiative reflects PHB’s dedication to social responsibility, focusing on nurturing and promoting positive values of care, love and gratitude, fostering strong bonds between PHB employees and the community.

“The event is in line with PHB’s efforts to support economic growth by adhering to environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) principles, which benefits the community at large as well as business partners, investors and employees,” he said at the programme.

Three to six-year-olds from the charity home located in Shah Alam were treated to various exciting activities at the theme park, including water sports and a wildlife park tour, which also involved 16 volunteers consisting of PHB staff.

In addition to the programme, PHB distributed essential school supplies to the children, including colouring books, stationery and more, preparing them for the 2024 school session.

PHB, established on May 8, 2006, is a property investment company mandated by the government to increase Bumiputera participation in the ownership of prime commercial real estate assets in Malaysia.-Bernama