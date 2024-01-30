Pilot: Flying with royal couple always a memorable experience

KUANTAN: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has never failed to appreciate the services of the pilot and crew whenever the special aircraft is used for flying his majesty.

Captain Ahmad Najhan Mohd Jamil said Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also has a similar character because the queen also ‘acknowledged’ every crew member on duty.

“During every flight, Seri Paduka (Al-Sultan Abdullah) will come to the cockpit area to thank everyone including the pilot. Expressions like ‘Good landing’ and ‘Good flight’ are wishes that his majesty normally used and the King had also decreed that I should (You take care of the aircraft).

“The appreciative nature of the Majesties would make every flight such an enjoyable and comfortable journey. All the crew have told me that they feel appreciated and valued and would not forget the memorable experiences when serving on the Royal flight,“ he told Bernama, here today.

Ahmad Najhan, 60, said this when met after accompanying the King and Queen to the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) air base, here today for the sending off ceremony of the royal couple to Pahang.

The ACJ320 (Airbus Corporate Jet 320) aircraft carrying the King and Queen arrived at the RMAF air base here at 11.55am.

Those on duty aboard the aircraft on this historic day were Ahmad Najhan, Captain Nazri Elias, flight manager Syed Tariq Alsagoff plus four crew and a flight engineer.

Specifically for today, Ahmad Najhan said the flight to Kuantan that normally takes about 30 minutes took about 40 minutes since the flight was escorted by two RMAF fighter aircraft, namely the F/A-18 D Hornet while the unfavourable weather was another factor for the delay.

Ahmad Najhan who is with the RMAF was also the pilot on duty for the flight that brought Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah to Kuala Lumpur when the royal couple arrived to ascend the throne as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 31, 2019.

Though the Kedah-born pilot looked cool upon arrival, he acknowledged that the tension was building up throughout the flight as he was responsible for the safety of the most important individuals in the country.

“I still remember the first experience when flying the royal aircraft from Kuantan after Al-Sultan Abdullah was pronounced as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. The landing was ‘a little bit hard’ since the runway at the RMAF base was shorter than normal airports.

“The King was however, not angry but I offered my apology. ‘Seri Paduka’ with a sense of humour said ‘this must be a fighter pilot who is landing’,” said Ahmad Najhan who described his experience of flying the Royal aircraft as an honour and trust vested upon him. -Bernama