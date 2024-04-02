PKR is open to criticism, but party members must also be ready to be reprimanded - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) is open to accepting criticism from its members, but those who make a criticism should also be ready to be reprimanded by the party, said PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil.

Citing the example of PKR’s reprimand against Pasir Gudang Member of Parliament, Hassan Karim, who was seen as meddling in the affairs of other parties in the Unity Government recently, Fahmi insisted that reprimanding is normal and is a practice in the party.

“...there are a few things related to discipline, and if Pak Hassan (Hassan Karim) can criticise (the party) then he can also be reprimanded (by the party),“ he told reporters, after officiating the Youth Empowerment Fair 2024 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, today.

Asked whether Hassan will be subject to disciplinary action, Fahmi, who is also the Minister of Communications, said that currently, the party has not made any decision.

“Let’s wait, as this time we have not held a meeting, so that matter (imposing disciplinary action) has not arisen,“ he said.

On Wednesday, Hassan reportedly said that UMNO needs to be led by a new face and not just ride on Pakatan Harapan (PH), led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, to regain the votes of the Malays.

His statement received mixed reactions, including from Fahmi himself, who asked Hassan to stop interfering in the internal affairs of PH’s allied party.

Following that, Hassan yesterday said that PKR could fire him if the party considered his act of speaking out as an offence. - Bernama