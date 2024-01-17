PM Anwar, ministers attend retreat in Cyberjaya

CYBERJAYA: Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and ministers of the Unity Government, attended the two-day retreat, starting today, to seek new initiatives to spur the national economy.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, arrived at about 2.40 pm, and was greeted upon arrival by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Public Service Department director-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

Also present were both Deputy Prime Ministers, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Yesterday, Anwar reportedly said that the retreat would also review the implementation of the policies launched by the government throughout last year.

Ahmad Zahid previously said that the two-day retreat, involving the Prime Minister and ministers of the Unity Government, will be held in Cyberjaya.

The first such retreat was held in Putrajaya in January last year, and it discussed, among other things, the direction and setting of Key Performance Indicators (KPI) for every ministry in the Unity Government. - Bernama