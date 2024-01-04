PM approves additional allocation of RM14m for Wang Kelian ICQS project

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has approved an additional allocation of RM14 million for the Wang Kelian Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) project in Perlis.

In a post on Facebook today, Anwar said the decision was made after taking into account the urgent need to promptly address congestion issues at the country’s entry point.

The request for additional funding was raised by Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli when the Prime Minister chaired the Perlis State Development Briefing during his brief visit to the state today.

“The Perlis Menteri Besar also raised the request for additional funding for the Wang Kelian ICQS project, scanning machines at the Perlis Land Port, and operating allocations for the Perlis state government,“ said the Prime Minister.

Also present at the meeting were state executive councillors, the Perlis Mufti, and the heads of federal and state departments and agencies involved.

According to Anwar, the hour-long discussion covered various issues and development needs in Perlis, including the Kuala Perlis Square project, the Kuala Perlis Tourism Market, road construction to connect Jalan Pesisiran Pantai (R152) to Kuala Sanglang, and maintenance of stalls and kiosks throughout the state.

“I also highlighted the potential of Perlis as a tourist destination and how our country spends heavily to subsidise the cost of basic goods, yet food prices in our country are still higher compared to tourist destinations in neighbouring countries,“ he said.

Anwar said he believes that if there are efforts to address these issues, more tourists will visit tourist destinations in Perlis. -Bernama