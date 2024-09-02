PM calls on PDRM to improve work performance, image and integrity

MELAKA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on all members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to improve their work performance in maintaining public order and security in the country as well as restoring the integrity of the security agency.

He said that PDRM needs skills and efficiency, with a higher level of professionalism among its personnel, while avoiding involvement in small groups that tarnish its image and reputation.

Anwar said this is because PDRM is seen as the primary defence force in the domestic arena to uplift the dignity of the country.

“Just a few days ago the Inspector-General of Police reprimanded police officers involved in several corruption and power abuse cases. He told me that the number is small, but even if the number is relatively small, it still gives a bad image of PDRM as a whole.

“So, I ask for PDRM’s cooperation to try and improve the image and system of our country. Malaysia has an excellent record in many ways, but the country’s image is also tainted by cases of power abuse and corruption,” he said during a meet-and-greet session with Melaka police personnel at Melaka Tengah Police District headquarters here today.

Apart from reminding the security forces that wasteful practices in government expenditure need to be stopped, Anwar also urges all enforcement agencies to try to recover the country’s missing funds and assets and return them to the people.

“Enforcement agencies like PDRM, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), and the Customs Department must know how to recover the missing funds and return them to the people. Don’t think about returning it to the leadership...I want the leaders to come down and see for themselves and pay attention to what is happening below.

“Please understand why I am firm on this issue (leakage and wastage). I don’t want to compromise because I want to save the country. The country can save RM10 billion to RM15 billion if we stop the leakage,” he said.

About the proposal for the Melaka Tengah District Police headquarters to be relocated to Wisma Wawasan or Wisma Amanah Complex in Batu Berendam, Anwar said he agreed with the proposal and gave two weeks for the parties involved to submit all related transfer documents to him.

“If they can get it done within two weeks, I will take it to the Cabinet and if all decisions are made, I will allocate sufficient funds to renovate it to be suitable for use (Central Melaka IPD),“ he said.-Bernama