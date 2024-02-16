PM conveys well wishes to veteran artistes Sarimah Ahmad, Dharma Harun

KUALA LUMPUR: Political Secretary to the Prime Minister, Ahmad Farhan Fauzi visited veteran artistes Datuk Sarimah Ahmad and Dharma Harun Al-Rashid yesterday.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in a Facebook post today, said both the actress and actor, who were once silver screen favourites, are currently facing health issues.

“In these meetings, Farhan also handed over contributions from me to assist with their daily affairs and medical needs.

“I pray that both of them are blessed with health and always given the strength to continue their lives with their beloved families, insya-Allah,” he said.

It had been reported that Sarimah, 82, a legendary actress known for classic films such as ‘Ali Baba Bujang Lapok’, ‘Madu Tiga’, ‘Ibu Mertuaku’, and ‘Tiga Abdul’, had battled stage three colorectal cancer in 2022 and has now recovered after undergoing surgery.

Dharma Harun, 68, who gained fame through the film ‘Adik Manja’, still experiences some side effects such as difficulty in speaking and memory lapse, as well as asthma, following a stroke four years ago. -Bernama