PM sends donation to singer Shima

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has prayed for the good health of singer Ku Nazhatul Shima Ku Kamaruzzaman, better known as Shima, who is suffering from bronchitis.

Through a post on his Facebook, Anwar said his political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi visited the singer who had lost her source of income due to illness.

“Brother Farhan also handed over donations on my behalf to assist Shima with her daily expenses and medication.

“I pray for Shima to be granted health and strength by Allah SWT,” read the post.

Shima became famous in the 90s with songs such as ‘Di Sebalik Sejuta Wajah’, ‘Setelah Aku Kau Miliki’ and ‘Teringin’. -Bernama