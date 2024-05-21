PM to address nation tonight

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be delivering a message to the people ‘live’ over all local media channels at 9pm tonight.

He said he would use the space to shed light on various issues in the country and abroad.

“Please join me, God willing,“ he said in a post on Facebook today.

The message will be broadcast through Bernama TV (Astro 502), RTM and several other television stations.

