PM: Tourism sector capable of generating economy, creating spillover effects

KUALA LUMPUR: The tourism sector is capable of generating economic activities and creating spillover effects to other related economic sectors, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

Through a post on Facebook today, he said it also includes increasing people’s income, especially in rural areas.

The government needs to quickly develop tourism products and infrastructure together with private sector players, he said.

Earlier, Anwar chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Tourism and Culture Cabinet (JKPK) which was also attended by ministers and senior officials of relevant government departments and agencies.

“I also mentioned the importance of simplifying and speeding up the related approval process as well as improving operations, especially at the airport.

“In addition, Malaysia’s chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025 needs to be used as a catalyst in achieving the target of Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VM2026),“ he said. -Bernama