PM: Zakat institutions must solve basic problems related to hardcore poverty

GEORGETOWN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) today said that zakat (tithe) institutions must solve fundamental problems related to hardcore poverty in the country.

He said that such an institution should not be seen as a mere institution or a revenue generator for the country but as an important institution linked to poverty.

“Even though zakat falls under the jurisdiction of the states, I cannot accept how some states can collect a large amount of zakat funds but still have a significant hardcore poor population.

“I took over (as Prime Minister) over a year ago. In the Federal Territories, I told them that regardless of their theories or explanation, as long as there are people in Kuala Lumpur classified as hardcore poor, besides other measures taken by the government, I want zakat funds to be fully utilised,” Anwar said at the Penang International Zakat Conference 2024 at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) here today.

Also present were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Penang Deputy Chief Minister 1 Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid and Mufti of Penang Datuk Seri Dr Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor.

Elaborating, the Prime Minister said that the management of zakat should not be taken lightly as it requires good governance to address poverty issues, especially involving Muslims.

He said every collection in the name of zakat must be spent responsibly with a priority to alleviate poverty among the people.

“I haven’t received the detailed report from Penang. It should be resolved already because Penang has a much smaller hardcore poor population. So, the deputy chief minister should provide a completed report within a week,” he said.

Anwar added that efforts to eradicate hardcore poverty in Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, and Selangor have achieved a 100 per cent success rate so far. -Bernama