Police arrest elderly woman with Dementia for driving against traffic

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested an elderly woman for allegedly driving against traffic at Kilometre 9 of Jalan Johor Bahru - Ayer Hitam here early yesterday morning.

Johor Bahru Utara District police chief, ACP Balveer Singh, stated that they had identified a 13-second clip on X that went viral, showing a gray Honda Civic car being driven against traffic which occurred between 12 midnight and 2.50 am.

“Acting on information, at around 4.11 pm, we detained a 75-year-old female suspect to assist in the investigation,“ he said in a statement last night, noting that the woman was taken into custody following her summons to the Iskandar Puteri police station.

He mentioned that the initial investigation indicated she was not under the influence of alcohol, and subsequent inquiries suggested she might have Dementia.

According to him, the case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a maximum imprisonment of five years and a fine of up to RM15,000. -Bernama