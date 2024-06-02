Police arrest five over brawl

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested five men on suspicion of being involved in a fight in front of a business premises in Jalan Bukit Bintang, yesterday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya (pix) said the police detained four local men and one foreign man after receiving a report regarding a video clip on the fight posted via Malaysia Most Viral X account.

He said the preliminary investigation found that there was a misunderstanding between restaurant workers and a foreign national who was said to be bothering the restaurant manager.

“Five individuals consisting of four locals, all aged 20, and a foreign national, 33, believed to be involved in an altercation on Feb 4, at 8.30 pm. The case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the four local men were remanded for one day on Feb 6 (today) while the foreigner was remanded for four days until Feb 9 for further investigation. -Bernama