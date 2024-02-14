Police arrest man who assaulted mother, threatened to blow up gas cylinders

GEORGE TOWN: Police managed to arrest a man who beat his mother and threatened to blow up three cooking gas cylinders after a three-hour stand off at a flat in Jalan Gangsa, here last night.

The man, 45, was said to have gotten into a rage and beta his mother, who is in her 70s, with a cane before neighbours realised what was going on and contacted the police at around 9.30 pm.

Timur Laut district police chief Supt Lee Swee Sake said police rushed to the unit to rescue the old woman, and firefighters were also mobilised to the unity after the man threatened to blow up three gas cylinders.

“After more than two hours of being persuaded, the man still refused to let his mother go but threatened to jump from the 11th floor instead,” he told Bernama today.

Lee, who arrived at the scene at that point, took over an hour to persuade the man to let his mother go. During negotiations, Lee took the risk of entering the unit as he was worried that the man would continue to act aggressively and blow up the gas cylinders.

The man was then arrested without incident and his mother was sent to the Penang Hospital for treatment, he said, adding that the man, who is unemployed, tested positive for methamphetamine and had three prior criminal records relating to drug and criminal offences.

The man has been remanded till Friday for further investigation under Section 324 and 506 of the Penal Code, he said. - Bernama