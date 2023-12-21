Police arrest two mule account holders

BALIK PULAU: Police arrested a woman suspected to be a mule account holder for a Crypto investment fraud syndicate that cheated a victim of RM459,972 recently.

Barat Daya police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal (pix) said the 36-year-old woman was arrested by a police team from the Commercial Crime Investigation Division of the Barat Daya IPD yesterday.

“Acting on information and intelligence carried out, police arrested the woman in Sungai Petani, Kedah after the victim in Bayan Lepas here lodged a police report.

“The victim made several transactions in stages into several different bank accounts, amounting to a loss of RM459,972,” he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Kamarul Rizal said police also arrested a man for his mule account being used for a fraud syndicate over part-time employment advertised online where a victim in Penang was deceived to make several transactions to different bank accounts with a total sum of RM28,800, to obtain a commission.

“Police arrested the suspect in Kangar, Perlis yesterday in connection with the case in Bayan Lepas,” he said, adding that the man has been remanded for further investigation.

He said both cases were being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud. -Bernama